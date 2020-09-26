 Skip to main content
Woman dies after being shot in eye, St. Louis police say
ST. LOUIS — A woman died Saturday afternoon after being shot in the eye, St. Louis police said.

The woman was shot in the 4500 block of Lexington Avenue, in the Greater Ville neighborhood, at 2:40 p.m., police said. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where she was pronounced dead, they said.

Police did not provide any more information about the shooting.

St. Louis is on track to break homicide records this year.

