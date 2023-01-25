Woman dies after being shot in face in south St. Louis

A woman died after being shot in the face Tuesday night in St. Louis.
Police said the 38-year-old woman was found before 7 p.m. Tuesday near South Compton Avenue and Delor Street.
Homicide detectives are investigating the case. No additional details were immediately released.
