 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman dies after being shot in face in south St. Louis

  • 0
  • Beth O'Malley

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch tracks the data behind reported homicides on an interactive map that allows readers to explore information in various ways.

A woman died after being shot in the face Tuesday night in St. Louis.

Police said the 38-year-old woman was found before 7 p.m. Tuesday near South Compton Avenue and Delor Street.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case. No additional details were immediately released.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News