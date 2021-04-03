Woman dies after being shot in the chest

Updated at 10:52 a.m. with woman's death
ST. LOUIS — A woman with a gunshot wound to the chest was found Saturday morning in the 3300 block of Chippewa Street, police said.
Homicide detectives were called to investigate the 7:35 a.m. shooting. The woman, in her 30s, was conscious and breathing, but was unresponsive, police said. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.
No other information was immediately available.
2021 St. Louis area homicide map
Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.
Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.