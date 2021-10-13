Woman dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday morning in St. Louis.
Her body was found in a southbound lane of North Grand Boulevard, north of St. Louis Avenue, about 5:45 a.m.
Police said she had been hit by a red pickup truck that drove off. Her name has not been released.
The city's accident-reconstruction team is investigating.
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
