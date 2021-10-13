 Skip to main content
Woman dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver in St. Louis
Fatal hit and run accident on N.Grand

Police investigate the scene of a fatal hit-and-run incident in the 2800 block of North Grand Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — A woman is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday morning in St. Louis.

Her body was found in a southbound lane of North Grand Boulevard, north of St. Louis Avenue, about 5:45 a.m.

Police said she had been hit by a red pickup truck that drove off. Her name has not been released.

The city's accident-reconstruction team is investigating.

