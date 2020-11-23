 Skip to main content
Woman dies after crash with MetroBus in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A woman died Monday morning after a crash in St. Louis involving a MetroBus.

Police responded just after 11 a.m. to North Jefferson and Cass avenues for a report of a crash involving a car and a bus. The woman driving the car was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

No other information about the nature of the crash or the woman who died was available Monday. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

