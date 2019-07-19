MADISON COUNTY — A woman was fatally injured Friday morning after losing control of her car on Interstate 270 and driving under a tractor-trailer.
The woman's name has not been released.
She died after crashing at 8:47 a.m. Friday on westbound I-270, at the 6.5 milepost, the Illinois State Police said.
Police said the woman, driving a 2014 Toyota passenger car, was merging onto westbound I-270 from southbound Interstate 255.
She lost control and hit the semi-trailer of a truck tractor, police said. The Toyota became stuck under the semi-trailer and was crushed, police said.
A coroner pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
The truck driver, a 40-year-old man from Springfield, Ill., was unhurt.