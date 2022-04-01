 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman dies after crashing into median along Interstate 55 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A woman died after her car hit a median along Interstate 55 on Thursday morning.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 42-year-old Heather R. Cole of the St. Louis area.

About 1 a.m. Thursday, Cole was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt north on I-55 when the car ran off the highway and hit the median, north of Imperial Main Street.

The patrol said Cole was not wearing a seat belt and died at a hospital.

