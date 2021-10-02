Woman dies after driving into a concrete post Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS — A woman died Saturday morning after her car crashed into a concrete post in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood.
The woman was driving north on Goodfellow Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m. and hit the post at the intersection of Lincoln Way.
Two passengers in the car, a 58-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman, were taken to an area hospital. Both were in stable condition, according to the police report.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
