Woman dies after driving into a concrete post Saturday morning
ST. LOUIS — A woman died Saturday morning after her car crashed into a concrete post in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood.

The woman was driving north on Goodfellow Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m. and hit the post at the intersection of Lincoln Way.

Two passengers in the car, a 58-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman, were taken to an area hospital. Both were in stable condition, according to the police report.

