Woman dies after fire at senior apartments in Central West End of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman died Monday following a fire at a senior apartment complex in the Central West End, according to St. Louis fire officials.
The two-alarm fire started about 3:50 p.m. at the Park Place senior apartments in the 4300 block of Forest Park Avenue, according to fire Capt. Leon Whitener, and was contained before 5 p.m.
The fire was contained to one unit and a woman living there was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Whitener said a cause of death or cause of the fire were not immediately available.