Woman dies after fire at senior apartments in Central West End of St. Louis
Fire in Park Place senior community, one dead

St. Louis firefighters work at the scene of a fire in a ground floor apartment of the Park Place Apartments senior living community in the Central West End on Monday, May 10, 2021. According to a St. Louis Fire Dept. spokesperson, an occupant of the apartment was taken from the scene in an ambulance and later pronounced dead. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

 Sara Diggins

ST. LOUIS — A woman died Monday following a fire at a senior apartment complex in the Central West End, according to St. Louis fire officials. 

The two-alarm fire started about 3:50 p.m. at the Park Place senior apartments in the 4300 block of Forest Park Avenue, according to fire Capt. Leon Whitener, and was contained before 5 p.m. 

The fire was contained to one unit and a woman living there was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. 

Whitener said a cause of death or cause of the fire were not immediately available.

