Woman dies after fire at senior apartments in Central West End

ST. LOUIS— A woman died on Monday after a fire at a senior apartment in the Central West End, according to the St. Louis City Fire Department.

The second-alarm fire started about 3:50 p.m. at the Park Place senior apartments in the 4300 block of Forest Park Avenue, according to Captain Leon Whitener of the fire department, and was contained before 5 p.m.

The fire was only contained to one unit, and a female occupant in the unit was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Whitener said a cause of death or cause of the fire was not immediately available.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.