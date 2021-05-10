 Skip to main content
Woman dies after fire at senior apartments in Central West End
Woman dies after fire at senior apartments in Central West End

Fire in Park Place senior community, one dead

St. Louis firefighters work at the scene of a fire in a ground floor apartment of the Park Place Apartments senior living community in the Central West End on Monday, May 10, 2021. According to a St. Louis Fire Dept. spokesperson, an occupant of the apartment was taken from the scene in an ambulance and later pronounced dead. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

 Sara Diggins

ST. LOUIS— A woman died on Monday after a fire at a senior apartment in the Central West End, according to the St. Louis City Fire Department. 

The second-alarm fire started about 3:50 p.m. at the Park Place senior apartments in the 4300 block of Forest Park Avenue, according to Captain Leon Whitener of the fire department, and was contained before 5 p.m. 

The fire was only contained to one unit, and a female occupant in the unit was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. 

Whitener said a cause of death or cause of the fire was not immediately available.

