Woman dies after fire at senior apartments in Central West End

ST. LOUIS— A woman died on Monday after a fire at a senior apartment in the Central West End, according to the St. Louis City Fire Department.
The second-alarm fire started about 3:50 p.m. at the Park Place senior apartments in the 4300 block of Forest Park Avenue, according to Captain Leon Whitener of the fire department, and was contained before 5 p.m.
The fire was only contained to one unit, and a female occupant in the unit was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Whitener said a cause of death or cause of the fire was not immediately available.