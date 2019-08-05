ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A 25-year-old woman died after a head-on collision Saturday morning, according to Illinois State Police.
Around 4:05 a.m., a woman driving a Ford Escape was going south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 255 at exit 10, police said in a news release Monday evening.
A man driving a box truck was heading north and tried to swerve, but the two ended up crashing.
The woman was identified as Lashay McNeil of East St. Louis.
McNeil was flown to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.
The box truck driver was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
No further information was available.