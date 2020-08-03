Woman dies after hit by car on I-44 near Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS — A woman died after a car hit her on Interstate 44 near the Gateway Arch while she waited for motorist assistance, police said on Monday.
Just before 8 p.m., two women were standing on the highway near an on-ramp at eastbound Memorial Drive, across the street from the north end of the Gateway Arch grounds, when they were struck by a vehicle, police said.
Both victims were taken to the hospital, where one died.
Police are investigating. The vehicle that hit the women stayed at the scene.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.