Woman dies after hit by car on I-44 near Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS — A woman died after a car hit her on Interstate 44 near the Gateway Arch while she waited for motorist assistance, police said on Monday.

Just before 8 p.m., two women were standing on the highway near an on-ramp at eastbound Memorial Drive, across the street from the north end of the Gateway Arch grounds, when they were struck by a vehicle, police said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where one died.

Police are investigating. The vehicle that hit the women stayed at the scene.