Woman dies after running red light, crashing into Metro bus in St. Louis

UPDATED at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday with additional details.

ST. LOUIS — A woman died Monday after her car ran a red light and collided with a Metro bus, police said.

The crash occurred about 11 a.m. at North Jefferson and Cass avenues.

The unidentified woman was driving a 2004 Saturn L300 east on Cass when she ran the red light at Jefferson, police said. Her car hit the rear right side of the bus, police said.

The woman died at a hospital.

Police on Tuesday said they did not know the name of the woman.

The bus driver was a 37-year-old man. He and four passengers on the bus were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

