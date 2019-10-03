A woman involved in a vehicle crash Tuesday in Alton has died, the Madison County coroner said.
Coroner Stephen P. Nonn identified the dead woman as Angela D. Hall-Anderson, 46, of Cottage Hills.
Nonn said Hall-Anderson was the driver of a car involved in a crash Tuesday on Highway 140 at Fosterburg Road. She died that day at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Hall-Anderson didn't suffer traumatic injuries from the crash, but died from some medical event, Nonn said. Routine toxicology tests are pending, he said.