ST. LOUIS — A woman died on Saturday three days after a crash near downtown St. Louis.

Molly Zerjal, 35, died after after a two-vehicle crash at Chouteau Avenue and Missouri Avenue, near the edge of the city's Downtown West and Lafayette Square neighborhoods.

Zerjal was driving her Kia Forte north on Missouri, attempting to turn left onto Chouteau, when it was hit by a woman driving a 2020 Tesla on Chouteau. Police said both drivers' vision may have been obstructed by a truck turning right onto Missouri.

The driver of the Tesla was not injured.

Zerjal lived in Lafayette Square.