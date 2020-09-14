Woman dies days after two vehicles collide in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday released the name of a woman who was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash last week at Market Street and South Compton Avenue.

The victim was Yolanda Dorsey, 42, of the 4700 block of Tennessee Avenue in St. Louis. Police said Dorsey died on Friday.

Dorsey was a passenger in a 2012 Kia Soul that collided with another car about 5 p.m. last Wednesday.

A 2009 Toyota Camry was heading west on Market at a high rate of speed when the 41-year-old man driving the Camry ran a red traffic light, police said.

His car collided with the Soul that Dorsey was riding in, police said. The driver of the Soul was a 26-year-old woman who was making a left turn onto Compton from the Interstate 64 exit ramp, police said. She also ran a red light, police said.

After the two vehicles collided, Dorsey was thrown from the vehicle.

The man driving the Camry was critically injured. The driver of the Soul was stable at a hospital, police said.

Police continue to investigate the crash.