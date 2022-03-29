Woman dies in apartment fire above bar in St. Clair County

UPDATED at 11:25 a.m. with additional information from sheriff's captain

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A 51-year-old woman was found dead Monday night after a fire burned an apartment above a bar in the tiny village of St. Libory.

The Illinois state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire. The name of the woman has not been released.

About 10:30 p.m. Monday, two motorists saw flames coming from the second-floor apartment at 7160 State Route 15, said fire Chief Casey Trentman of the St. Libory Fire Protection District.

The apartment is above Dave's West End tavern, which had closed for the night about 30 minutes earlier. One of the motorists called 911 while the other alerted the bar owner, who didn't realize the apartment was burning, Trentman said.

They ran up a back staircase and kicked in the door to the apartment, but flames and smoke forced them back, said St. Clair County sheriff's Capt. Bruce Fleshren.

Trentman said he arrived within minutes and also tried to rescue the woman.

"It was too intense," Trentman said. "Too much smoke and heat. We couldn’t get in."

About 60 firefighters from 10 departments came to help St. Libory, a volunteer department, with the three-alarm blaze. Once crews put out the fire, they found the woman dead.

