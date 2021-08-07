 Skip to main content
Woman dies in car crash in McKinley Heights neighborhood
0 comments

Woman dies in car crash in McKinley Heights neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A woman died early Saturday in a car crash in the city's McKinley Heights neighborhood, police said.

The woman, not yet identified, crashed before 5:15 a.m. at Gravois Avenue and McNair Avenue. She died at a hospital.

No other details were available Saturday morning. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Corpse flower blooming at the Missouri Botanical Garden

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories