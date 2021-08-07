Woman dies in car crash in McKinley Heights neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A woman died early Saturday in a car crash in the city's McKinley Heights neighborhood, police said.
The woman, not yet identified, crashed before 5:15 a.m. at Gravois Avenue and McNair Avenue. She died at a hospital.
No other details were available Saturday morning.
From staff reports
