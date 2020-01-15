You are the owner of this article.
Woman dies in crash along Interstate 55 in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A woman died in a crash Wednesday evening after having a medical emergency while exiting Interstate 55, police said. 

The woman was taking the Gravois Avenue exit on northbound I-55 when she lost control of her vehicle around 5:30 p.m., police said. She crashed into several roadside objects and stopped in a grassy area. 

The woman was in her 70s, police said. 

