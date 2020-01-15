Woman dies in crash along Interstate 55 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman died in a crash Wednesday evening after having a medical emergency while exiting Interstate 55, police said.
The woman was taking the Gravois Avenue exit on northbound I-55 when she lost control of her vehicle around 5:30 p.m., police said. She crashed into several roadside objects and stopped in a grassy area.
The woman was in her 70s, police said.
Taylor Tiamoyo Harris
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today