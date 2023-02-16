A woman died in a double shooting Wednesday in the Penrose neighborhood of St. Louis.
Police said the woman, in her 20s, was shot shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of Margaretta Avenue.
A man in his 30s was also shot but survived. Police said he was in critical condition.
Both victims were found outside, and the woman died at the scene.
Police said they don't have any suspects.
From staff reports
