Woman dies in double shooting in The Grove, suspect injured

UPDATED with name of woman who died, suspect also shot

ST. LOUIS — A woman died and a suspect was critically injured in a double shooting Sunday night in The Grove, a popular entertainment district.

Shakena Williams, 42, died after being shot about 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Manchester Avenue, near Kentucky Avenue.

She ran for help to a nearby QuikTrip, at 904 South Vandeventer Avenue. Paramedics took Williams to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

Police had no address for Williams.

The suspected gunman is a 40-year-old man who also was shot. Police said he was critically hurt and was taken to a hospital before officers arrived.

A disturbance led to the shooting, police said but did not elaborate. They didn't say who shot the man. Evita Caldwell, a department spokeswoman, said detectives are still investigating that part of the case.

Evidence markers showed where police said dozens of shots had been fired.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

The Grove is a popular stretch of bars and restaurants along Manchester Avenue in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.