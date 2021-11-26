Woman dies in Downtown West after fire call to her home

ST. LOUIS — A woman died Thursday morning in Downtown West after a first-alarm fire was called at her home.
Firefighters were called around 8:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Lucas Avenue for a medical emergency. While they were on their way, the call was upgraded to a fire after someone saw smoke coming out of the building, said fire Capt. Garon Mosby.
An initial investigation revealed the woman had been cooking when she experienced a medical emergency. When firefighters arrived, they performed CPR but the woman was pronounced dead on scene, Mosby said.
