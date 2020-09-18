 Skip to main content
Woman dies in fiery car crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A woman riding in a speeding car was killed and the driver was critically injured in a fiery crash early Friday in St. Louis, authorities said.

Police said they don't know who the dead woman is. She was a passenger in a 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by a 33-year-old man, who is hospitalized in critical and stable condition.

At about 12:40 a.m. Friday, the man lost control of the car while speeding east on Riverview, police said. The car ran onto a grassy median and hit a tree in the 8900 block of Riverview. The car engulfed in flames. 

St. Louis police Officer Michelle Woodling said the crash was on the stretch of Riverview between North Broadway and Hall Street.

