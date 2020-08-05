You have permission to edit this article.
Woman dies in fiery crash along Interstate 55 in Jefferson County
Woman dies in fiery crash along Interstate 55 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 32-year-old woman died in a fiery crash along Interstate 55 Tuesday, authorities said.

The crash that killed Rachel M. Bailey occurred at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday on northbound I-55 at Imperial Main Street.

Bailey, of Valles Mines, Missouri, was driving a 2000 Ford Expedition that ran off northbound I-55, hit a concrete bridge structure and caught fire, the patrol said.

