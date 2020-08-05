Woman dies in fiery crash along Interstate 55 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 32-year-old woman died in a fiery crash along Interstate 55 Tuesday, authorities said.
The crash that killed Rachel M. Bailey occurred at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday on northbound I-55 at Imperial Main Street.
Bailey, of Valles Mines, Missouri, was driving a 2000 Ford Expedition that ran off northbound I-55, hit a concrete bridge structure and caught fire, the patrol said.
