Woman dies in four-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A woman died Tuesday night when her car was hit head-on by a pickup truck that was trying to pass other vehicles on Highway 21.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Holly C. Francis, 49, of the St. Louis area.

The crash involved four vehicles at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 21, south of Vineland Road North Junction. One of the other drivers suffered moderate injuries.

The patrol said Francis was driving north in a 2014 Volkswagen Passat. The other three vehicles were heading south.

A man driving a southbound 2012 GMC Sierra 2500 truck tried passing two vehicles in front of him, the patrol said. His truck hit the front of Francis' oncoming car, the patrol said.

Francis lost control of her car, which spun into the path of another pickup truck, a 2011 Ford F250, and they collided. Francis, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, police said. The man driving the Ford F250 wasn't wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries. He is 65 and from Potosi.

Troopers faulted the driver of the Sierra for improperly trying to pass cars. He is 46-year-old man from House Springs who was uninjured in the crash, police said. After hitting Francis' car, his truck also hit a 2017 Ford Explorer, which ran off the road and hit several trees.

The Explorer's driver, a 36-year-old woman from Cadet, Missouri, was wearing a seat belt and uninjured, police said.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.