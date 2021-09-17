 Skip to main content
Woman dies in Jefferson County when her car hits a traffic signal post
Woman dies in Jefferson County when her car hits a traffic signal post

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A woman from Cedar Hill was killed Thursday afternoon when her car ran off Highway 30 and struck a traffic signal post in Jefferson County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 75-year-old Johnine A. Ellis.

Ellis was driving west in a 2012 Chrysler 200, and at about 2:40 p.m. Thursday, the vehicle ran off the left side of the highway, east of High Ridge Boulevard, and struck a traffic signal post.

Ellis was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.

