Woman dies in one-car crash in North Riverfront neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A woman died Sunday night after the car she was riding in crashed into a utility pole in the city’s North Riverfront neighborhood.

Police said a 40-year-old man was driving a 1999 Ford Escort north in the 7000 block of Hall Street around 9 p.m. when the car left the road and struck a utility pole.

Witnesses told police they saw the man climb out of the vehicle through the broken windshield and then lie down on the ground next to the car.

According to a police report, fire crews had to remove the woman from the passenger seat.

Both people were taken to a hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.

The driver was injured but was expected to survive.

Police have not identified the woman.