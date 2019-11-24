Updated at 2 p.m. with the identity of the deceased.
ST. LOUIS — One woman was killed early Sunday in a two-vehicle accident on the city's north side.
The deceased has been identified as Mikehya Dee-Like, 27, of the 700 block of North Euclid Avenue.
The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of North Kingshighway and Bircher boulevards.
Dee-Like, who had been driving a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 56-year-old woman who was driving a 2016 Kia Sorento was transported to an area hospital with a leg injury. She was listed as stable, officials said.
Following the accident, a team of officers reconstructed the scene, which is near Interstate 70 in the Mark Twain neighborhood.