Woman dies in two-car crash on Halls Ferry Road in north county

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman was killed in a two-car traffic crash late Saturday night on Halls Ferry Road near Hazelwood Central High School in north St. Louis County.

The woman, whom authorities have not yet identified, was driving south on Halls Ferry Road near the intersection with Vaile Avenue at 11:45 p.m. when another driver heading north crossed the center line and crashed into her car, according to St. Louis County police.

The woman was driving a Hyundai Sonata, and the other car was a Buick LaCrosse, police said. The driver of the Buick, a man, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Officers are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information can call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Those wanting to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

