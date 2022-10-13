 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Jennings

JENNINGS — A woman died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Jennings, according to St. Louis County police. 

The crash happened around noon as the woman was driving south in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry Road, police say.

The woman was turning into a parking lot near Halls Ferry and Saint Cyr roads when she was hit by a vehicle going the opposite direction.

Authorities have not yet identified the woman, who was the only person in her vehicle. The driver and two passengers of the other vehicle had minor injuries.

The woman died at a hospital.

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this article.

