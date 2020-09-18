 Skip to main content
Woman dies months after being shot at gas station
ST. LOUIS — A woman who was shot in May at a Greater Ville gas station has died of her injuries, police said Friday. 

Tara Griggs, 22, was shot in the head just after 1 a.m. on May 24 at a ZX Gas Station in the 2800 block of North Vandeventer Avenue. 

Griggs lived in the 3800 block of Labadie Avenue, just a few blocks from the gas station. She was initially listed in critical condition. 

Police said they have no suspects.

