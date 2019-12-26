You are the owner of this article.
Woman dies on Christmas in single-car crash in Troy, Missouri
Woman dies on Christmas in single-car crash in Troy, Missouri

TROY, Mo. — One woman died on Christmas Day after her car overturned on Route H in Lincoln County, the Missouri Highway Patrol reports.

Elizabeth Rutledge, 32, of Troy, was driving northbound around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in a 2001 Chevy Blazer when she veered off the road, over-corrected and rolled the car, according to the highway patrol.

Rutledge, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car and died at the scene, police said.

