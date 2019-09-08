UPDATED at 2:59 p.m. Sunday
A woman was killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night on the edge of north St. Louis' Walnut Park East neighborhood, St. Louis police said. The woman, identified as a Jane Doe, died at a hospital.
The accident involving two vehicles happened at about 11 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Florissant Avenue, near Calvary Cemetery.
Police said that a 2009 Pontiac G8 was driven by a man, 27, east on West Florissant. It hit the passenger side of a 1996 Toyota Avalon driven by a man, 61, as it was making a left turn from westbound West Florissant. The drivers of the vehicles were taken to a hospital and were stable, and a passenger in the Avalon, the woman, was pronounced dead.
Police initially reported that three others were injured.
No other details were available.