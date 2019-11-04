MACOUPIN COUNTY — A woman was killed Sunday morning when an oncoming motorist slammed into her car in Macoupin County.
The Illinois State Police said Rebecca S. Droste, 35, of Fidelity, Illinois, died at the scene. Another motorist, Jurrell D. Walker, 29, of Quincy, Illinois, was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries.
The crash was just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 267, south of Gun Club Road.
Police said Walker was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion south on Highway 257. Droste was driving a 2000 Honda Civic north. The Ford crossed into the oncoming lane and hit the Honda head-on, police said.