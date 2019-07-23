ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed around 7:15 Monday evening when her car was struck by a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe in the 4100 block of Finney Avenue, police said.
A boy who was riding in her car was taken to a hospital.
Police said the driver of the stolen SUV was in custody after attempting to flee on foot, and a rifle was found inside the vehicle.
A woman and child were also inside the stolen vehicle, police said. They were treated for injuries.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.