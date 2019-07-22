Subscribe for 99¢
Fatal wreck on Finney Avenue

Police investigate a fatal wreck in the 4100 block of Finney Ave on Monday, July 22, 2019, after one vehicle struck another, leaving one dead. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed around 7:15 Monday evening when her car was struck by a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe in the 4100 block of Finney Avenue, police said.

A boy who was riding in her car was taken to a hospital.

Police said the driver of the stolen SUV was in custody after attempting to flee on foot, and a rifle was found inside the vehicle.

A woman and child were also inside the stolen vehicle, police said. They were treated for injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.