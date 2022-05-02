Woman, dog found dead after Jefferson County house fire

Updated Monday afternoon with details on the fire and the victim.

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A woman died in a house fire early Monday morning, fire investigators in Jefferson County said.

Authorities located the bodies of the woman and her dog after searching her burned-out home in the unincorporated Murphy area of Jefferson County.

A two-alarm fire engulfed her home on East Lakewood Drive about 3:15 a.m. Monday. The woman was found in the living room of the home, which is also where the fire started, according to Capt. John Barton of the High Ridge Fire Protection District.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, Barton said. It is under investigation by the state fire marshal's office.

The fire was under control in about 90 minutes once a burning gas meter was shut off, and that allowed crews to go inside the home and search the debris, Barton said.

Kim Bell and Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the Post-Dispatch can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com and tharris@post-dispatch.com.

