Woman driving the wrong way on Highway 364 killed in crash
DARDENNE PRAIRIE — A woman was killed Saturday night in a crash on Highway 364 in St. Charles County, according to the Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Brenda E. Mahoney, 55, was driving in the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes of the highway when she hit another vehicle head-on at 7:30 p.m. Her car, a Kia Sportage, then hit another vehicle. 

Mahoney's car then ran off the road and overturned, and she died at the scene of the accident, troopers said.

Troopers didn't give descriptions for the other two cars. One driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The other, Michael D. Russell, 70, of Maryland Heights, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.

Russell was driving the car that Mahoney hit head-on.

Mahoney was a Wentzville resident.

Sports