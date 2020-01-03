Woman falls asleep while testing mattress, spends night at Richmond Heights store

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — A woman who dozed off while testing mattresses at a Richmond Heights store got a rude awakening this week when she discovered she'd slept there overnight, police said.

Richmond Heights officers were called to the store about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday after an employee found the woman wandering through the business prior to opening, officer Allison Brown said.

The woman told officers she had been trying out a display mattress the evening before when she must have fallen asleep and slept through the night.

"That's honestly the best mattress endorsement we've ever heard," the police department posted on social media Friday.

The store did not want to press charges for trespassing so officers escorted the well-rested customer out of the business, which police declined to name.

It was not clear Friday if the woman ever returned to buy the mattress.