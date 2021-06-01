Woman fatally shoots cousin's boyfriend in University City, charges say

UNIVERSITY CITY — A Florissant woman was charged Tuesday in the shooting death of her cousin's boyfriend last week.

Kayla N. Love, 28, of the 2100 block of Oriole Drive, was charged with voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of Kerven Moline.

The shooting occurred Friday in the 7000 block of Vernon Avenue in University City, charges say. After Love saw Moline "lightly slap and push her cousin," Moline warned he'd do the same to Love, prompting Love to shoot Moline in the leg, according to charging documents. Moline bled out from the gunshot wound and died.

Court records do not give the time of the shooting or list Moline's age and address. University City police could not be reached Tuesday.

Love was being held in lieu of a $150,000 cash-only bail. Her lawyer Scott Rosenblum said he expected Love to be released from jail Tuesday after posting bail. He said he expects to explore a self-defense claim.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 a month

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.