Woman fatally shot during gunfight on Interstate 170

OLIVETTE — A woman died after being shot Monday during a gunfight between two other cars on Interstate 170, according to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Olivette police responded about 3 p.m. for a report of two vehicles firing gunshots while traveling southbound near Interstate 170 and Olive Boulevard.

At the scene, police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside an SUV that was stopped in the southbound lane. Alone in the SUV, the woman had been shot in the upper body.

The woman, not yet identified by police, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The vehicles involved in the gunfight were no longer on the scene when police arrived.

The Major Case Squad has assumed the investigation. Police ask anyone who was driving on Interstate 170 between Page Boulevard and Interstate 64 Monday afternoon and may have witnessed the incident to call 314-645-3000, or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

