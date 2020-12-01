Bridgeton woman fatally shot during gunfight on Interstate 170

UPDATED at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday with additional details.

OLIVETTE — A woman from Bridgeton died after being shot Monday during a gunfight between two other vehicles on Interstate 170, according to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Olivette police responded about 3 p.m. for a report of two vehicles firing gunshots while traveling southbound on I-170 near Olive Boulevard.

Police found Kristen R. Whitted, 46, alone inside an SUV that was stopped in the southbound lanes. She had been shot in the head and was breathing but unconscious, authorities said.

Whitted was pronounced dead at an area hospital. She appeared to have no connection to the other vehicles and was caught in the crossfire, according to the Major Case Squad.

The people involved in the gunfight were gone when police arrived. Romas said investigators were still trying to identify the shooters.

Police ask anyone who was driving on I-170 between Page Boulevard and Highway 40 (Interstate 64) on Monday afternoon and may have witnessed the incident to call 314-645-3000, or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

