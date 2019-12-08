Subscribe now!

Updated at 3:30 p.m. with the identification of the victims.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Sunday said a woman was found dead in Chesterfield shortly before her husband's body was found after a fire at their former home in Wildwood.

Bobette Everhart-Boal, 59, had filed for divorce from her husband, Michael C. Boal, 59, in August, and a hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday.

Everhart-Boal was living in the 16600 block of Crossover Lane at the Baxter Crossings Apartments, police said.

Police responding to a call for shots fired at 12:45 a.m. Sunday found her body in the parking lot.

A short time later and about seven miles away, there was a report of a house fire in the 2200 block of Dartmouth Gate Circle in Wildwood, which is the woman's former residence, police said.

After the fire was put out by the Metro West Fire Protection District, firefighters found Boal's body, police said. Police Sunday morning said the incidents were related and there was "no additional danger to the public." They also said that they were interviewing witnesses.

Chesterfield police Lt. Christopher Connelly said that were some "domestic issues" between the couple, and they had not been living together. 

The couple married in Las Vegas in 1991 and bought the house on Dartmouth Gate Circle in 2000, records show.

In her divorce filing, Everhart-Boal said the couple had been residing in the same home but "living separate lives" since November 2018. Their lawyers could not be immediately reached for comment.

Everhart-Boal worked as a strategic development manager for a commercial furniture and interior design company since October 2018, according to her LinkedIn page. Before that, she'd worked for a series of companies since moving to St. Louis from Chicago in 2000.

Everhart-Boal received a bachelor of fine arts degree in interior design from Maryville University in 1982.

Boal, 59, was not working in August, according to the divorce filing.

Neighbor Brian Long said that he was awakened by a commotion at 1:30 a.m. Fire was coming out of the peak of his neighbor's garage. As firefighters appeared to be getting the fire in the garage under control, flames roared out of windows in the house, he said.

Long said that it took several hours to get the fire under control. "It was terrible," he said.

Long said the couple has two adult children.

"She was a nice lady," Long said of his former neighbor.

Police came by several months ago, saying they had been contacted by the male homeowner's family, who had not heard from him in several weeks, Long said.

St. Louis County Police Officer Tracy Panus said in an email that police had one prior call to the Dartmouth Gate address, on Sept. 16, when they were asked to check on the welfare of the occupant.

Last week, a man was critically injured in a fire at a house where a woman, Johanna Kimple, was fatally shot the day before, but police at the time said there was "no known connection” between the two people in that incident.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly described the fire department that responded to the incident in Wildwood. The story has been updated.

