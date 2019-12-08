Bobette Everhart-Boal, 59, was found dead Chesterfield on Dec. 8, 2019 shortly before her husband's body was found after a fire at their former home in Wildwood. Photo courtesy of the St. Louis County Police Department
A Metro West fire truck leaves on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the scene on Dartmouth Gate Circle in Wildwood where a man was found dead inside his burning home. His wife been found dead earlier outside her apartment in Chesterfield. The fire department had been called to the house because smoke could be seen rising from the garage. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
A view of the front of the house on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the scene on Dartmouth Gate Circle in Wildwood where a man was found dead inside his burning home. His wife had been found dead earlier outside her apartment in Chesterfield. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Three neighborhood boys, from left: Grant Long, 13; Christian Erkert, 13, and Patrick Manternach, 15, look at the back of a burned house on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, on Dartmouth Gate Circle in Wildwood where a man was found dead inside his burning home. His wife been found dead earlier outside her apartment in Chesterfield. Long, who lives across the street, said the man who died was very reclusive and didn't really talk with his neighbors. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Patrick Manternach, 15, stops to take a photo on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the scene on Dartmouth Gate Circle in Wildwood where a man was found dead inside his burning home. His wife been found dead earlier outside her apartment in Chesterfield. Manternach lives near by. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Bobette Everhart-Boal, 59, was found dead Chesterfield on Dec. 8, 2019 shortly before her husband's body was found after a fire at their former home in Wildwood. Photo courtesy of the St. Louis County Police Department
A Metro West fire truck leaves on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the scene on Dartmouth Gate Circle in Wildwood where a man was found dead inside his burning home. His wife been found dead earlier outside her apartment in Chesterfield. The fire department had been called to the house because smoke could be seen rising from the garage. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
A view of the front of the house on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the scene on Dartmouth Gate Circle in Wildwood where a man was found dead inside his burning home. His wife had been found dead earlier outside her apartment in Chesterfield. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Three neighborhood boys, from left: Grant Long, 13; Christian Erkert, 13, and Patrick Manternach, 15, look at the back of a burned house on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, on Dartmouth Gate Circle in Wildwood where a man was found dead inside his burning home. His wife been found dead earlier outside her apartment in Chesterfield. Long, who lives across the street, said the man who died was very reclusive and didn't really talk with his neighbors. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Patrick Manternach, 15, stops to take a photo on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the scene on Dartmouth Gate Circle in Wildwood where a man was found dead inside his burning home. His wife been found dead earlier outside her apartment in Chesterfield. Manternach lives near by. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Updated at 3:30 p.m. with the identification of the victims.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Sunday said a woman was found dead in Chesterfield shortly before her husband's body was found after a fire at their former home in Wildwood.
Bobette Everhart-Boal, 59, had filed for divorce from her husband, Michael C. Boal, 59, in August, and a hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday.
Everhart-Boal was living in the 16600 block of Crossover Lane at the Baxter Crossings Apartments, police said.
Police responding to a call for shots fired at 12:45 a.m. Sunday found her body in the parking lot.
A short time later and about seven miles away, there was a report of a house fire in the 2200 block of Dartmouth Gate Circle in Wildwood, which is the woman's former residence, police said.
After the fire was put out by the Metro West Fire Protection District, firefighters found Boal's body, police said. Police Sunday morning said the incidents were related and there was "no additional danger to the public." They also said that they were interviewing witnesses.
Chesterfield police Lt. Christopher Connelly said that were some "domestic issues" between the couple, and they had not been living together.
The couple married in Las Vegas in 1991 and bought the house on Dartmouth Gate Circle in 2000, records show.
In her divorce filing, Everhart-Boal said the couple had been residing in the same home but "living separate lives" since November 2018. Their lawyers could not be immediately reached for comment.
Everhart-Boal worked as a strategic development manager for a commercial furniture and interior design company since October 2018, according to her LinkedIn page. Before that, she'd worked for a series of companies since moving to St. Louis from Chicago in 2000.
Everhart-Boal received a bachelor of fine arts degree in interior design from Maryville University in 1982.
Boal, 59, was not working in August, according to the divorce filing.
Neighbor Brian Long said that he was awakened by a commotion at 1:30 a.m. Fire was coming out of the peak of his neighbor's garage. As firefighters appeared to be getting the fire in the garage under control, flames roared out of windows in the house, he said.
Long said that it took several hours to get the fire under control. "It was terrible," he said.
Long said the couple has two adult children.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
"She was a nice lady," Long said of his former neighbor.
Police came by several months ago, saying they had been contacted by the male homeowner's family, who had not heard from him in several weeks, Long said.
St. Louis County Police Officer Tracy Panus said in an email that police had one prior call to the Dartmouth Gate address, on Sept. 16, when they were asked to check on the welfare of the occupant.
Last week, a man was critically injured in a fire at a house where a woman, Johanna Kimple, was fatally shot the day before, but police at the time said there was "no known connection” between the two people in that incident.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly described the fire department that responded to the incident in Wildwood. The story has been updated.
Some of the year's notable crimes
Husband charged with murder in wife's disappearance
Two brothers charged in road rage shooting of man in front of his children in St. Louis County
Disabled boy went missing 16 years ago, now father is charged with his murder
Shoplifter at Menards uses getaway car to hit, critically injure worker outside St. Louis County store
Shooting at Sasha's Wine Bar in Shaw neighborhood injures three
Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins shot and killed during East St. Louis standoff
St. Louis City children dying of gun violence
After firefighters rescue four children, parents are charged
He stole $7.5 million from St. Louis Community College, then made millions investing it
Pamela Hupp pleads guilty to the murder of Louis Gumpenberger
Steve Stenger sentenced to 46 months of prison
Cleaning out mother's St. Louis apartment, man finds baby's remains in freezer
Two charged in slayings of five men at north St. Louis County apartment
Police officer Michael Langsdorf shot, killed while on duty
Investigator who worked on Greitens' criminal case indicted as part of perjury investigation
Charges filed in 1993 murder of Angie Housman, 9
8th grade football phenom recently featured in Sports Illustrated is shot to death in Venice
Ladue officer charged with assault in 'reckless' shooting of shoplifting suspect at Schnucks
KMOX radio personality Harry Hamm charged with sex crimes, child porn possession
Wife of Missouri KKK leader admits killing him, claims son didn't help with the murder
Police officer's killer sentenced to life without parole
Amazon driver shot in St. Charles by man accused of being angry over handicapped parking spot
Man accused of wrapping dog in duct tape before throwing it out vehicle window in Jefferson County
Kidnapper kills innocent motorist from North County in bi-state chase before dying in Illinois shootout
Priest found hiding in bushes outside St. Louis County woman's home charged with stalking, police say
Officers charged in shooting at St. Louis bar; police had wanted charges against victim, prosecutor says
St. Louis officers took turns firing revolver with 1 bullet at each other, charges in fatal shooting say
Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.