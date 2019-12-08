ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Sunday said a woman was found dead in Chesterfield shortly before a man's body was found after a fire at her former home in Wildwood.
Police responding to a call for shots fired at 12:45 a.m. Sunday found the woman's body in the parking lot of a building in the 16600 block of Crossover Lane at the Baxter Crossings Apartments, police said.
A short time later and about seven miles away, there was a report of a house fire in the 2200 block of Dartmouth Gate Circle in Wildwood, which is the woman's former residence, police said.
After the fire was put out by the West County Fire Protection District, firefighters found a man's body, police said. They said the incidents were related and there was "no additional danger to the public."
This is a developing story, and will be updated.