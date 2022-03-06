 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman fatally shot in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was fatally shot in downtown St. Louis Saturday night, police said.

At 10:46 p.m., the woman was shot in the stomach at Washington Avenue and North Fourth Street, police said, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police did not release her name. Police arrested a man a short time later six blocks south, at North Broadway and Walnut streets.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

No other information was immediately available. 

