Woman fatally shot in Jennings
JENNINGS — One woman was killed Wednesday evening in a double shooting in Jennings.

Police responded just before 5:30 p.m. to the 2400 block of Akins Drive, where they found two women shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. 

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating. No other information was available Wednesday night. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

