Woman fatally shot in Jennings

JENNINGS — One woman was killed Wednesday evening in a double shooting in Jennings.
Police responded just before 5:30 p.m. to the 2400 block of Akins Drive, where they found two women shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating. No other information was available Wednesday night.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
From staff reports
