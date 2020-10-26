Woman fatally shot in LaSalle Park neighborhood of south St. Louis

A woman was fatally shot Sunday night in the LaSalle Park neighborhood of south St. Louis.

The 28-year-old victim was shot about 10:20 p.m. at LaSalle Park Court and South Ninth Street.

She died of her injuries at a hospital. Her name has not been released.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation. Police not provided details about the shooting or said if they have any suspects.

Reported crime in the LaSalle Park neighborhood the last six months is down about 37% compared to the same period a year ago. One homicide was reported between April and September this year.