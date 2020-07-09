Woman fatally shot in North Pointe neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was fatally shot early Thursday morning near Goodfellow Boulevard and McLaran Avenue, in the city's North Pointe neighborhood.
The unidentified victim was shot about 2 a.m. Thursday while in a vehicle that then crashed into another car. Police said she died at the scene.
Authorities have not said if they have any suspects.
