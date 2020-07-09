Woman fatally shot in North Pointe neighborhood of St. Louis
0 comments

Woman fatally shot in North Pointe neighborhood of St. Louis

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — A woman was fatally shot early Thursday morning near Goodfellow Boulevard and McLaran Avenue, in the city's North Pointe neighborhood.

The unidentified victim was shot about 2 a.m. Thursday while in a vehicle that then crashed into another car. Police said she died at the scene.

Authorities have not said if they have any suspects.

Check back for updates.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports