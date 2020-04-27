Woman fatally shot in north St. Louis is identified

ST. LOUIS — A woman fatally shot in the 2400 block of Coleman Street early Friday morning has been identified by police as Katina Simmons, 28.

Police responded to a call for a shooting about 1:30 a.m. Friday. Simmons, who lived in the 7400 block of Sielhoff Drive in Hazelwood, was found on a porch in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood suffering from gunshot wounds.

Simmons was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

