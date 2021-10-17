Woman fatally shot in O'Fallon, Missouri, home

O'FALLON, MO — A woman was killed in a shooting here early Sunday morning, police said.

Police responded to the 1100 block of North Main Street just before 3 a.m. for a report of a person shot inside a home. A 20-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

O'Fallon Police Sgt. Robert Kendall said on Sunday afternoon that investigators do not have any suspects officially, but one person who was in the home at the time of the shooting is still being interviewed by investigators.

The shooting is under investigation. Police did not immediately provide further information.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.